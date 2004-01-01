| Email this article | Print this article | Link to this Article
IN MEMORY OF PROF. CHARLES BLACK
May 12, 2001
"Against hugh odds...they decline to submit, and instead go out
on the streets and pick up stones. They are beaten without let
or mercy. They are imprisoned under obscene conditions, after
kangaroo trials, or no trials at all. They are regularly shot at; enough
of them are killed to make death as ever-present and as realistic a
possibility as it was in our Korean and Vietnam Wars. Many are
maimed; many are disfigured for life. Yet they come out in the streets
again and again, these young people, some not much more than
children, and they pick up stones.
"What name shall we give to the trait of character that produces
conduct like this?
"Why do you hesitate? You know what the word is. Do you
hesitate because that word just never happens to be spoken in
America in application to these young Palestinian people? Or is
it because you fear that a revolution in your thought and feeling
will have to follow your pronouncing the word?
"Well, you're very likely right about that last. That makes you
nervous? So let me help you. I'll start things off by saying the
word for you the first time.
"The word is 'courage'."
Professor Charles L. Black, Jr.
Sterling Professor of Law Emeritus, Yale University
Full pamphlet at: http://www.JCOME.Org
These are the final paragraphs to the 22-page pamphlet Professor Black wrote in 1989 in tribute to the Palestinian people struggling for their freedom and independence against the Israeli occupation. Things were bleak then; they are much worse today.
In tribute and memorium to Professor Black, who passed away on Monday, the full pamphlet titled "LET US RETHINK OUR 'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP' WITH ISRAEL" -- out of print for many years -- has this week been made available on the Internet for the first time at http://www.MiddleEast.Org/charlesblack.htm and http://www.jcome.org.
Indeed, the word "courage" is also so applicable to Professor Black himself, now departed.
IN MEMORIUM
Professor Charles L Black, Jr.
Professor Charles L. Black Jr. has died. His lengthy and unique obituary appeared Tuesday in the New York Times.
Among the leading Constitutional Law Scholars Professor Black spent nearly forty years teaching at the Yale University Law School, marrying there a Jewish woman who was his student and who later became dean of the Columbia University Law School. Professor Black was one of the white attorneys who worked with the Black Community on the historic Brown v. Board of Education case in the 1950s, the case that caused the Supreme Court to rule that "separate but equal" was unconstitutional and which changed forever race relations in the United States.
When Professor Black retired from the Yale Law School a special issue of the prestigious Yale Law Review was devoted to him, to his writings and teaching. Among so many others he taught Bill and Hillary Clinton Constitutional Law.
Professor Black wrote only once about the Middle East, the terrible plight of the Palestinians, and the complicity of the United States in this situation because of the "Special Relationship" with Israel.
It was the only time in his career that no magazine or journal in the United States would publish his writings.
As a consequence, a Jewish organization at the time decided it had the responsibility to publish his unique and courageous pamphlet which was then titlted: "LET US RETHINK OUR 'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP' WITH ISRAEL".
Fourty Thousand copies of the pamphlet were printed and distributed in 1989 at the time of the first Palestinian Intifada. But the publication has been out of print and unavailable since that time.
To deeply honor and to profoundly thank Professor Black this unique pamphlet from a unique and courageous man has now been published for all to read on the Internet for the first time. It's relevance and importance may be even greater today than when it was first published 12 years ago.
May 2001
FEISAL HUSSEINI - DEAD AT 60 IN KUWAIT
(May 31, 2001)
Feisal Husseini will be buried tomorrow in Jerusalem with great circumstance.
However whatever else he was, and many think he was a good and committed man, he
was a fairly simple man and he certainly was not a great man.
SHARON SHOULD SURRENDER TO HISTORY
(May 25, 2001)
Like many nation states born out
of war, Israel must re-evaluate
its past in order to move forward,
argues Mark Mazower*
THE GAZA GHETTO/PRISON
(May 25, 2001)
The "Gaza Strip" is a huge ghetto; created of course by the Israelis. In a sense it is also the largest prison in the world as the great majority of those who reside in Gaza are unable to leave and return through any of the handful of Israeli army checkposts which control who comes and goes.
APARTHEID ISRAEL
(May 24, 2001)
"There is a huge gap between us (Jews) and our
enemies -- not just in ability but in morality, culture,
sanctity of life, and conscience. They are our
neighbors here, but it seems as if at a distance
of a few hundred meters away, there are people
who do not belong to our continent, to our
world, but actually belong to a different galaxy."
WATER WARS
(May 24, 2001)
In the end its not really the "settlements" that will determine which civilization will prosper in the once Holy Land now so fought over by the descendants of Abraham. Control and use of WATER is even more at the heart of the conflict between the two competing societies.
CONTINUE THE INTIFADA
(May 23, 2001)
It's a terrible deal for the Palestinians actually -- they expected to give up their very justifiable struggle against the occupier in exchange for another promise to "freeze settlements". Gee...it was just last year that Yasser Arafat was proclaiming ad infinitum that no matter what there would be a Palestinian State by the end of the year!
WHAT THE "MITCHELL COMMISSION REPORT" REALLY SAYS
(May 23, 2001)
"Here's your lifeline Yasser, Nabil, Jabril, and all you Palestinian VIPs -- and you better grab it because it may be the last one you get".
THE MITCHELL COMMISSION REPORT -- A LONG SORDID HISTORY
(May 22, 2001)
The big fix is on of course with the "Mitchell Commission Report". Other madmen desperately scampering from one TV studio to the next are "Ambassador" Dennis Ross, now back at the Israeli/Jewish lobby from whence he came, and of course Senator Mitchell, himself retired from the most pro-Israeli political body on the planet ...
ARAFAT AND THE WORLD FORCED TO DANCE TO SHARON'S WAR TUNES
(May 21, 2001)
The Israelis are pushing their lies, schemes, deceptions, and brutality more than ever these days. It's all designed of course to demoralize and confuse the Palestinians, to twist and torture them into submission.
BREAKING NEWS - RAJOUB HIT
(May 20, 2001)
Jibril Rajoub is a favorite of the CIA, the headquarters of which he has personally visited numerous times in recent years on his visits to Washington. His force is the main one trained by the CIA in order to keep the Arafat Regime in power ...
TRUE MARTYRDOM
(May 20, 2001)
Mahmoud Ahmed Marmash -- 21 and now departed -- never knew anything other than Israel's brutal military occupation. He never knew anything other than Arab "client regimes" and the Arafat "Authority". He never knew anything other than a savage Israeli army, fueled by an increasingly racist ideology, armed and financed by America.
ISRAEL - APARTHEID IN THE MIDDLE EAST
(May 20, 2001)
A little trip back in history's lane will result in all kinds of close connections between Israel and South Africa in the days of Apartheid. And during that trip one will discover that Shimon Peres and Yossi Beilin were at the top of the list of those promoting those relations.
THE ARAB AMERICANS and their "CLIENT ORGANIZATIONS"
(May 19, 2001)
There are many desperate and depressed people out there these days, especially among Palestinians, their friends, and the Jewish left that is mortified to awaken to find itself with Ariel Sharon as Prime Minister, the hoped for salvation of the Oslo "Peace Process" destroyed, and one of their false prophets, Shimon Peres, at Sharon's side.
SUICIDE BOMB, ISRAELI AIR STRIKES CAUSE NEW CARNAGE
(May 18, 2001)
A suicide bombing followed by
retaliatory Israeli air strikes killed 16 people and injured 200 on Friday
in one of the bloodiest days since a Palestinian uprising erupted nearly
eight months ago.
ISRAEL'S ARMY - A NEW, PERHAPS DANGERSOUS, FREEDOM
(May 18, 2001)
TRIGGER-HAPPY troops set loose? Questions about the
response of Israeli soldiers facing Palestinian demonstrators
are being asked, and not just by Palestinians. But suspicions
about individual behaviour are less relevant than the clear fact
that the army, given its head by Ariel Sharon, has made a
deliberate decision ...
SEVEN KILLED, OVER 50 INJURED IN SUICIDE BOMB ATTACK
(May 18, 2001)
A Palestinian suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to the Hasharon
shopping mall in the center of the coastal town of Netanya at around 11.30
A.M on Friday morning. Seven people were killed in the blast, one of them
most likely the bomber himself.
ISRAELI ARMY ON THE RAMPAGE
(May 17, 2001)
The Israelis are more and more specifically targeting children, journalists, and Palestinians at all levels. The goal is to create such fear, such intimidation, such apprehension, that ...
MORE BLOOD AND MEMORIES FLOW ON "DISASTER DAY"
(May 16, 2001)
Yesterday was the 53rd anniversary of what the Israelis believe was the start of their independence and the Palestinians believe was the start of their ongoing and tortuous "disaster", the "nakba".
"SCHOLARS, INTELLECTUALS, EXPERTS BETRAY THEIR VOCATIONS..." - MER FLASHBACK
(May 15, 2001)
The recent orgy of 'activism' surrounding the new "Har Homa" settlement has given 'peace groups' and various Arab Americans groups something to do again.
THERE WERE WARNINGS THEN, THERE ARE WARNINGS NOW
(May 15, 2001)
It's 53 years now since Palestine was fractured, a Jewish State was born, the Palestinian refugee crisis created. There were warnings from both Arab and Jewish leaders what would result if a "Jewish State" were declared when the British withdrew from Palestine in 1948.
NO JUNITY, NO ALLIES, NO FUTURE
(May 14, 2001)
Let's get right to the bottom line here first. Those American Jews, and whoever else for that matter have been looking to what is called "JUNITY" (that's "Jewish Unity For a Just Peace" so they say) ...
AN AFFRONT TO CIVILISATION
(May 13, 2001)
I was on my way to Khan Yunis, a desperately poor
Palestinian refugee town in the Gaza Strip, when we
learned it was under heavy bombardment. Please, urged
my Palestinian guides, could I postpone my visit to
the next day?
THREATENING WRITERS AND MORE ASSASSINATIONS
(May 12, 2001)
Of course what the Israelis are doing in so many areas to many classes of people is dastardly and deserves widespread condemnation. The first article details what the Israelis are doing to Palestinian writers who are citizens of Israel; the second to Palestinian activists who are struggling against Israel's occupation.
HASHEMITE COLLUSION AND REPRESSION
(May 11, 2001)
The Hashemite Regime of King Abdullah the Second is running more and more scared; and for good reason. After all, the collusion of this regime with the Israelis, going way back to the beginning of the conflict...
MAHMOUD DARWISH ON 53RD NAKBA ANNIVERSARY
(May 11, 2001)
Next Tuesday, 15 May, is the 53rd Anniversary of what the Palestinians call the Nakba, the "Disaster", and what the Israelis call their Independence. In a very unusual move some 250 Arab Professors and Intellectuals have issued a call for their own countries to finally join in a serious way the Palestinian struggle.
FROM HERZL TO SHARON - STEALTH DISPOSSESSION
(May 10, 2001)
"The removal of Arabs bodily from Palestine is part of the Zionist
plan to 'spirit the penniless population across the frontier' by
denying it employment... Both the process of expropriation
and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly
and circumspectly."
THE POLITICAL PROSTITUTION OF THE ORTHODOX CHURCH IN PALESTINE
(May 10, 2001)
We're talking here about political prostitution; for it too is an age-old profession and it too leads to many other vices.
THE POPE GOES VISITING
(May 9, 2001)
With the creation of a "Jewish State" in the Holy Land, in a sense a new era began twisting the modern-day concept of nationality back to one of ethnic and religious identification.
FROM HELL WITH LOVE
(May 8, 2001)
Ironically, in the early years of this ignoble "Peace Process", Dr. Sarraj himself -- a dignified psychiatrist and recipient of the Physician for Human Rights Award -- was arrested three times, tortured, and threatened with death...not by the Israelis but by the forces of the Arafat "Palestinian Authority".
ISRAELIS SEE THROUGH GLOSS OF LIFE AMID ORANGE GROVES
(May 7, 2001)
When the real estate sharks of California
began to coax Americans to Los Angeles early in the last century, they stuck
oranges on the trees to make the desert more alluring. The oranges are real
enough in the groves on the hills around Jerusalem, but the hard selling is
just the same.
WE ARE ACCUSED OF TERRORISM
(May 7, 2001)
The incomparable Nizar Qabbani was buried in Damascus earlier this week. "We Are Accused Of Terrorism" was one of his last poems first published a year ago; key excerpts from that poem follow.
GUNNING DOWN ISRAEL SHAMIR - Part II
(May 4, 2001)
Previously we outlined how the regimes-sponsored Arab American establishment, using the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) to try to control everyone as usual...
SHARON'S RISE TO THE PINNACLE OF POWER - HELPED BY THE ARABS THEMSELVES
(May 3, 2001)
Ariel Sharon's becoming Prime Minister of Israel didn't happen overnight. He pursued the job for a very long time and whatever one thinks of his person and policies he carried out a masterful political coup.
GUNNING DOWN ISRAEL SHAMIR
(May 3, 2001)
The worst thing that happened to the people of the Middle East in recent history was the imposition on them by the Western powers of the "Client Regimes" -- those who read MER regularly know what we are talking about...
ARAB REGIMES COWER AND BEG; ISRAELIS CONTINUE TO KILL AND DESTROY
(May 2, 2001)
Shimon Peres runs around the world, especially to the gullible American media, and especially to CNN and PBS, with soothing rhetorical jibberish while his Generals further demolish Palestinian homes making fools of those who believed in the "Oslo Peace Process" and its associated "agreements".
FORMER SHIN BET HEAD TALKS SOME SENSE IN PUBLIC....BUT WHY?
(May 2, 2001)
Motives are of course a very important aspect of life and politics...as is timing. And when it comes to someone who has been head of the Shin Bet, like Ami Ayalon, and who is saying these things now, at this particular crucial and sensitive time, there are good reasons to have many suspicions, and many questions, and many doubts.
EXTINGUISHING THE INTIFADA
(May 2, 2001)
A major effort is underway to somehow smother and snuff out the Intifada, one way or another. Those heading up the effort, in order of importance, are:
ARAFAT'S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE THE INTIFADA BEGAN
(May 1, 2001)
Yasser Arafat often describes his struggle as a "long march" to the
"spires and minarets" of Jerusalem, capital of his Palestinian
state-to-be.