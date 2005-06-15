| Email this article | Print this article | Link to this Article
15 June 2005
www.MiddleEast.Org
News, Views, & Analysis Governments, Lobbies, & the
Corporate Media Don't Want You To Know
MER
P.O. Box 4918
Washington, DC 20008
MER EDITORIAL:
THE MOTHER OF ALL HOAXES?
World Trade Tower 'Controlled Demolition'?
|MIDDLEEAST.ORG - Washington - 15 June:
MER has never before published this story, this 'conspiracy theory' if
you will. Though under much pressure over the years to do
so we always held back and never published anything about this
'possibility'...until today that is. But now the fact that
a ranking former Bush Administration official, in fact the man who was
the top government economist in the Labor Department on 11 September
2001, has now gone public saying 9/11 may have been a historic hoax and
the World Trade Towers were 'most likely' destroyed by a 'controlled
demolition', causes us to reconsider.
This is far too important to simply dismiss at this point.
At the least we conclude this story now
deserves far more attention that it has gotten in recent days with
nearly the entire corporate media focused on Michael Jackson and
various frivolities while this paragraph -- published this week on the
UPI wire from Washington in fact -- has hardly had any attention:
A
former Bush team member during his first administration is now voicing
serious doubts about the collapse of the World Trade Center on 9-11.
Former chief economist for the Department of Labor during President
George W. Bush's first term Morgan Reynolds comments that the official
story about the collapse of the WTC is "bogus" and that it is more
likely that a controlled demolition destroyed the Twin Towers and
adjacent Building No. 7. Reynolds, who also served as director of
the Criminal Justice Center at the National Center for Policy Analysis
in Dallas and is now professor emeritus at Texas A&M University
said, "If demolition destroyed three steel skyscrapers at the World
Trade Center on 9/11, then the case for an 'inside job' and a
government attack on America would be compelling." Reynolds commented
from his Texas A&M office, "It is hard to exaggerate the importance
of a scientific debate over the cause of the collapse of the twin
towers and building 7. If the official wisdom on the collapses is
wrong, as I believe it is, then policy based on such erroneous
engineering analysis is not likely to be correct either. The
government's collapse theory is highly vulnerable on its own terms.
Only professional demolition appears to account for the full range of
facts associated with the collapse of the three buildings."
MER CALLS FOR UNPRECEDENTED
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA INVESTIGATION
We
think an unprecedented international press investigation is now called
for to match this unprecedented historical situation -- one totally
independent of all governments, intelligence agencies, and pressure
groups; and one bringing together a coalition of major international
media from various political and national dispositions.
What happened is a totally modern-day sui generis
event with the greatest of history-changing consequences. Taking
place so soon after Ariel Sharon came to power in Israel, and the
Bush/Cheney Administration put so many former Israeli-Jewish lobby
'Neocons' in key power positions throughout Washington was suspicious
from the start.
But in the past we thought these suspicions had more to do with what
the U.S. and Israeli governments really knew in advance, and what steps
they were fact preparing to take whenever they had the excuse to do so
regardless of the actual facts.
But now we have to add to the larger picture that there is quite a long
history of major political/military deceptions and hoaxes originating
both with the Israelis and from Washington.
To mention just a few that history has so far unraveled includes the
sinkings of the Maine and the Lusitania, the Lavon Affair, the Gulf of
Tonkin Resolution, the deceptions behind the 1967, 1982 and Gulf Wars,
the Iraq-Kuwait-US invasion, the 'Oslo Peace Process', and most
recently the 'Stealth Assassination' of Yasser Arafat after the
assassinations of the senior Hamas leadership.
Add to this historical brew quite a few other very suspicious
developments
that have come to light including the jubilant Israelis caught after
photographing the WTC's collapse, all the unexplained developments in
Lebanon, the blatant lies and cons surrounding the Iraq invasion
including Colin Powel's testimony before the Security Council, and
looking ahead at the moment the considerable preparations to take down
Iran one way or another.
And so we conclude that such an unprecedented situation on top of such
already proven lies and deceptions datelineWashington, London, and
Israel, all call for an unprecedented coalition of credible major media
from many countries to come together for a White Paper investigation of
9/11 focusing on the following specific issues:
1) What really happened on 9/11 and who knew what in advance?
2) Had the U.S. government prepared in advance to exploit
such an event as 9/11, whether the full story is now known or not, in
order to pursue geostrategic goals decided upon in advance regardless
of the actual facts of the situation?
3) What is known about the behind-the-scenes contacts and
coordination between the U.S. and Israeli governments, and the crucial
role played by the leading American Jewish Neocons who held key power
and intelligence positions in Washington at the time of 9/11?
The most honest, most comprehensive, and most mobilizing news and
analysis on the Middle East always comes from MER. It is indispensable!"
Robert Silverman - Salamanca, Spain
June 2005
