|"Your
publication is brilliant, and the best that I've seen
anywhere. I
appreciate both the even-handedness of information and the bite in your
editorials. Mentioning credit where credit is due and blame where
blame
is due seems to be such a rarity in reporting on ME issues."
-Alex Uttermann
- Boulder Creek, CA
|"Your news
service continues to keep me on top of things when all else looks so
confusing... Feels like someone has punched the fast forward
button and I can hardly
make
out what anything means anymore. When I hear news other than your
source,
its easy to see through it because of your analysis."
-Debra
Sperry, USA
|Please...
donate to MER. For those of us starving for the alternative truth, MER
has consistently and reliably reported it to us. Don't let this valuable source of information die
away, because we could save it and
didn't.
-Greta Berlin, Los Angeles
|"Please
keep my subscription, without
receiving your Valuable Informative
e-mails, I'll be bewildered in complete darkness."
-Kamel
Kialni - Sydney, Australia
|"Your clear, very
fair and open views
and news are remarkable...and reflect brave
people
with the sense of Global
vision. I would like to receive your issues
on regular basis."
-anonymous, UAE
|"MER
is very honest, very
precise, and very truthful. I got one word for it as a
Palestinian:
Impressive!"
-Asser
Hassanain - Palestine
|"It is re-assuring to see a publication
taking the risk to express
the other view of the Middle East politics... You're in a small
minority .... but god knows the suffering helpless people of the region
need all the help they can get to eleviate the chronic injustices
inflicting them for generations."
- Riad
Frijat, Australia
|"Thank you for providing me with
information into the realities of the middle east better then I have
ever encountered before even while living in the middle east... The
flagrent honesty of your website keeps the flicker of hope of man
goodness alive in me. My only suggestion is that you transform your
website from middle east realities into world realities.."
--
Furqan S. Khan
|"I just want to thank you for bringing us
a truth which is more true
than the truth we are presented with by the Western media. It is great
that there is someone who has the will and courage to convey to
the world the unpopu-
lar facts and opinions about the Middle East. Keep
up the good work!"
- Jacob Høigilt, Student of
Arabic at the University of Oslo
|"I
would like to highly commend Mid East Realities for an outstanding
source of information on the Internet. I have probably visited almost
all the websites on the internet especially those dealing with human
rights issues in the Middle east and I can say without doubt that your
site is certainly among the top five."
-- Mohamed Adam, Human
Rights Foundation , Capetown, South Africa
|"I often read your
articles and admire their strength and courage. However, this time I
had to respond to your piece on Arafat because each and every point it
made were absolutely true and beautifully articulated." - Aymen M. Khalifa,
Visiting Fellow International Republican Institute, Washington
|"Your new MER Report is
absolutely
extraordinary. While I don't agree with all of your views I think
you're doing one hell of a job. Keep up the good work."
James
Algrant, Maine World News
Service
|"Please,
send us MER."
-- Russian Embassy Amman, Jordan
|"Your
reporting is a breath of fresh air. I look forward daily to receive
your impartial, insightful and honest articles. You are indeed an
“Oasis of Truth” for those who are trying to make sense out of the
confusion in Middle East Politics. Thank You."
-
Joe Mugannam; West Bank, Palestine
|"I would
like to
be added to your subscribers. I am a
retired USAF
Reserve colonel with 37 plus years in intelligence, etc. Concerning the
UN Sanctions team, I wrote many
reports." - Doug
Rankin
|"MER is excellent. I don't know of any
other publication that so
consistently and fearlessly tells the truth about the oppressive order
in the Middle East that has long been based on an alliance between
Washington, the Israelis, and the Arab client regimes."
- Prof. Glenn
Perry, Dept of Political Science, Indiana State Univ.
| "You have rejuvenated all the oppressed peoples of the
Middle East! Your articles are brimming with rage and hostility towards
the US, Israel, and the Arab reactionary regimes. And that's what I
love about them!"
- Rola Hamdan - Beirut
"I'm one of many U.S. academicians impressed with the
oh-so-rare honesty and insightfulness of your analyses."
-
Prof Theodore Keller - Emeritus, International
Relations, San Francisco State Univ
| "[MER is] an amazing and
rare site. Rich
in content, information, and facts that so many other organizations
would prefer to hide or color for their own personal reasons. You have
taken over most of the media's responsibility in this country by
becoming the providers of important information, overlooked or
purposefully ignored by others... The truth hurts, but in the end it is
the truth..."
-
Nadine Alfa - Journalism Grad Student, Columbia Univ.
Former CNN World Report Correspondent, Beirut
| "I
am so
pleased to finally have subscribed to an articulate, worthwhile,
courageous journal and staff."
- Betty Molchany, American-Arab Discrimination
Committee (ADC) Legal Counsel - Alexandria,
Virginia
|
"Dear MER, Thank you for your courage, for the excellent
reviews and articles and for the effort... I salute you in solidarity."
- Dr. Eyad Sarraj,
Gaza -
Palestine